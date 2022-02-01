AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots

That would be welcome news for parents of young children, the last remaining age group without approval of COVID-19 shots.

Young children are far less likely than adults to develop serious complications or to die from COVID-19, but incidences of illness among the age group have risen amid the nationwide spike in cases from the omicron variant. Most cases and deaths occur among older people, especially those who are unvaccinated.

Speeding the authorization of pediatric vaccines against COVID-19 has been a priority for more than a year of the Biden administration, which believes them critical to reopening and keeping open schools and day care centers — and for freeing up parents occupied by child care responsibilities to return to the workforce.

Vaccines for kids ages 5-12 were approved by U.S. regulators in November, though uptake of shots has been slower than U.S. officials hoped.

Pfizer's primary series is administered three weeks apart. The third dose for young kids is being studied for administration at least two months after the second dose.

News of the earlier regulatory review was first reported by The Washington Post.