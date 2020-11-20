AP source: USA Basketball entering bubble for AmeriCup games

Mike Fratello will coach the AmeriCup team again for the U.S. The Americans went 2-0 in the first window of qualifying in February and are nearly assured a spot already in the 12-team AmeriCup tournament that will take place in September 2022. The top three teams in the four-team qualifying group will advance.

The Americans are scheduled to begin training Monday and practice throughout next week in advance of game play.

AmeriCup is the FIBA Americas championship. The U.S. is the defending champion, winning the last event in 2017.

Games will be streamed on ESPN+, but no fans or outsiders will be allowed inside the bubble for the games. In addition to the U.S. matchups, other games inside the Indianapolis bubble will include Mexico playing Puerto Rico on Nov. 29, and the Bahamas against Puerto Rico on Nov. 30.

The U.S. is the lone unbeaten team in the group qualifying standings. Bahamas and Mexico are 1-1 and Puerto Rico is 0-2.