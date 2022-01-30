AP source: Vikings spoke with Jim Harbaugh about opening

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons with the Wolverines. The former Michigan and NFL quarterback was 44-19-1 as San Francisco's coach from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl nearly a decade ago.

The Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, and 2-3 in the playoffs.

___

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Ann Arbor, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL