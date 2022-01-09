AP source: White pulled out due to lingering COVID symptoms

White went through the first run of Saturday's qualifying round and made it easily into the finals. But when the finals started. White was a no-show. U.S. coach Mike Jankowski said White had aggravated an ankle injury, but the person who spoke to The AP said White's ankle was not an issue and it was COVID-19 symptoms that led him to call it a night.

Jankowski did not immediately return phone messages left by The AP.

This marked the latest setback for the 35-year-old White, who is hoping to compete in his fifth Olympics. At the Dew Tour in December, he was riding well, but a broken binding during his first run in the final threw a wrench in his plans and led to a seventh-place finish. He had finished eighth in a separate qualifier the week earlier.

White also finished fourth last March in a designated qualifying event, but has fallen short of a podium finish that would secure a spot under the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team's “objective criteria” for qualifying.

Despite the rough lead-up to the Olympics, It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the team wouldn't give White a discretionary spot.

“(White) just wants to train and keep working hard and keep getting better,” Jankowski said Saturday night. “He’s hoping the spot where he’s at now holds solid and that he’s able to get the nomination to the team.”

