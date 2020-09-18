AP source: Woods gets 4-year, $68M extension with Rams

The 28-year-old Woods was already signed through 2021 in a deal that pays him $9 million next season, but the Rams repeatedly said they intended to bump up Woods’ pay to a level commensurate with his achievements and leadership.

Woods led the NFL last season with 577 yards after the catch while racking up 1,134 yards receiving on a career-high 90 receptions.

Woods then started off the new season with six catches for 105 yards in the Rams' 20-17 victory in the inaugural game at SoFi Stadium last weekend. He had a 20-yard catch on the first play from scrimmage at the Rams' new stadium, and he later added a 14-yard run.

