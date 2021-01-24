AP source: Yankees reach deal with get Taillon from Pirates

Taillon was selected by Pittsburgh with the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft, but his big league career was delayed by Tommy John surgery with Altchek on April 9, 2014, and sports hernia surgery on July 8, 2015, with Dr. George Eid. He was limited in 2014 to a pair of spring training games and in 2015 to seven extended spring training appearances. He made his big league debut on June 8, 2016.

Taillon is 29-24 with a 3.67 ERA in four major league seasons. A five-pitch pitcher, he averaged 95 mph with his fastball last season, throwing it on about one-quarter of his pitches while mixing it with a sinker, curveball, slider and occasional changeups.

He struck out 30 and walked eight in 37 1/3 innings two years ago.

Taillon is eligible for free agency after the 2022 season. He agreed last month to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

