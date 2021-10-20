AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

The American targeted schools based in large media markets and fertile recruiting territory for football.

UAB has been C-USA's most consistent winner in recent seasons, playing in three straight league title games and winning two. It has been a remarkable bounce back for a program that was terminated after the 2014 season but returned to competition in 2017.

FAU, located in Boca Raton, won Conference USA titles in 2017 and '19 under then-coach Lane Kiffin.

North Texas, based in Denton, played for a C-USA title in 2017.

UTSA is a relatively new major college football program. The Roadrunners' first season was 2011, but they already have played in two bowl games and are currently undefeated and ranked No. 24 in the AP poll.

Charlotte is also a newcomer to the highest tier of Division I football, having joined in 2013.

Rice, a Houston-based private school, has the longest history of major college football competition among the six schools heading to the American. The Owls were once a member of the Southwest Conference with schools such as Texas and Arkansas.

C-USA has been a frequent target when the American, formerly the Big East, has needed to reconstitute. After the latest realignment moves have been completed, 12 of the American's 14 members will be former C-USA members.

Conference USA will be down to eight members — Old Dominion, UTEP, Southern Miss, Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Florida International and Western Kentucky.

