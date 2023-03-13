AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

But environmental activists have promoted a #StopWillow campaign on social media, seeking to remind Biden of his pledges to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy.

The administration’s decision comes after the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, as part of an environmental review, advanced in February a development option calling for up to three drill sites initially, which it said would include about 219 total wells. ConocoPhillips Alaska said it considered that option workable.

Alaska’s Republican U.S. senators warned any further limits could kill the project, rendering it uneconomic.

But the land management agency noted the final decision might look different, and the U.S. Interior Department said it had “substantial concerns” about the project and the option the agency advanced, “including direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and impacts to wildlife and Alaska Native subsistence.”