AP sources: Conference USA adding Liberty, JSU, NMSU, SMSU

The Big 12 responded by adding four schools, three from the American Athletic Conference, which led the AAC to poach six schools from C=USA.

C-USA has also lost three members to the Sun Belt in recent weeks. The last piece of the Sun Belt's plan to expand to 14 football members should be in place soon: James Madison, a perennial championship contender in the Football Championship Subdivision, was given approval by the state Friday to move up to FBS, where the Sun Belt competes.

James Madison is expected to announce that it will join the Sun Belt this weekend.

All the Sun Belt's new schools are expect to join by 2023. When the C-USA's new members will begin competing in the conference was unclear because when of its AAC-bound members will be departing is still to be determined.

The newest C-USA schools will keep the league far-flung, from New Mexico to Virginia.

Liberty and Jacksonville State are both members of the ASun Conference for most of their sports, though Liberty is an independent competing in FBS. Jacksonville State has been a successful program in FCS.

New Mexico State is also an FBS independent and member of Western Athletic Conference for basketball and other sports. Sam Houston State, which won the FCS championship last season, is part of the newly restarted WAC football league, which is competing in FCS this year.

Caption New Mexico State quarterback Jonah Johnson (10) runs in a fourth quarter touchdown against Hawaii during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) Credit: Marco Garcia Credit: Marco Garcia