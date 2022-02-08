AP sources: Pelicans acquire C.J. McCollum in 7-player trade

The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get Josh Hart, Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form or a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been made official.

The trade marks the end of an era on Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since they drafted McCollum. However, the Blazers struggled in the postseason, reaching the Western Conference finals only once while being eliminated in the first round five times.