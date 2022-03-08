AP Sources: Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Denver

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Denver was seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed to stay in Green Bay as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Then the Broncos landed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway, and one who's five years younger than Rodgers, who is 38.