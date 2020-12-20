AP sources: Trump floats Sidney Powell as special counsel

During a Friday meeting at the White House, Trump went as far as discussing getting Powell security clearance, according to two people familiar with the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

It is unclear whether Trump intends to move forward with the effort. Under federal law, the U.S. attorney general, not the president, is responsible for appointing special counsels. And numerous Republicans, from outgoing Attorney General William Barr to governors and state election officials, have said again and again that there is no evidence of the kind of mass voter fraud Trump has been alleging since he lost the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden.