AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from 'Bama

Oklahoma State is No. 9, followed by Southern California and Wake Forest in a tie at No. 10.

LSU, in its first season under coach Brian Kelly, handed Mississippi its first loss of the season in emphatic fashion and moved back into the rankings ahead of its game against Alabama on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Tigers were ranked for a week earlier this month before losing to Tennessee. They improved to 6-2 by outscoring Ole Miss 42-3 after falling behind by 14 in the first half.

South Carolina, under second-year coach Shane Beamer, is ranked for the first time since a one-week stint after the opening weekend of the 2018 season. The Gamecocks beat Texas A&M to improve to 5-2. They have not been ranked this late in a season since 2013.

POLL POINTS

LSU moving into the rankings before its off week ensures that Tigers-Tide will be a matchup of ranked teams for the first time since the SEC West rivals played a 1 vs. 2 game in 2019.

Alabama is off next week, too.

The Tigers backslid after winning the national title in '19 and were unranked when they played the Crimson Tide each of the last two seasons.

That snapped a string of 14 straight seasons in which LSU and Alabama were both ranked when they played.

—LSU and Tulane are both ranked for the first time since 1998, though the Louisiana schools were heading in different directions when they overlapped that season.

For two weeks at the beginning of October the Tigers and Green Wave were in the Top 25, but LSU fell out the next week and finished 4-7. The Green Wave went on to an unbeaten season and finished No. 7.

OUT

—Texas is unranked again after blowing a second-half lead at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns fell to 4-3.

—Mississippi State once again had the misfortune of catching Alabama immediately after a Tide loss and was knocked out of the rankings. The Bulldogs did score a touchdown in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2014. It came on the last play of the game.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 7 (Nos. 1, 3, 6, 15, 17, 19, 25).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 5, 11, 16, 21, 24).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 4, 13, 17)

Pac-12 — 4 (Nos. 8, 10, 12, 14).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 7, 9, 23).

American — 2 (Nos. 20, 22).

RANKED vs. RANKED

After having a total of 11 games matching ranked teams the past two weeks, the next slate is not quite so juicy.

—No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State. Sixth straight meeting with both ranked. The Buckeyes have won the previous five.

—No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee. Last time the Wildcats and Volunteers were both ranked when they played was 1951.

—No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State. The second meeting out of 65 matchups with both ranked. The first was 2011, when the Cowboys won 52-45.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF