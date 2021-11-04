dayton-daily-news logo
X

AP Top 25 Podcast: Riley on switching QBs; Week 10 preview

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 52-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Caption
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 52-21. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made a quarterback switch that put a Heisman Trophy hopeful on the bench and a freshman at the helm of a top-10 team

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made a quarterback switch that put a Heisman Trophy hopeful on the bench and a freshman at the helm of a top-10 team.

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, Riley joins the AP's Ralph Russo to discuss making the move from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams. How does a coach weigh knowing the intricacies of an offense with the ability to make plays outside structure? And is there room to be delicate with the handling of players in college football?

Dennis Dodd of CBS also joins the show to discuss the legacy of Gary Patterson at TCU and who might be next to coach the Horned Frogs.

Plus, playoff rankings, playoff expansion and a preview of Week 10's most intriguing games.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley yells to his team before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Caption
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley yells to his team before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: Alonzo Adams

Credit: Alonzo Adams

TCU head coach Gary Patterson motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Caption
TCU head coach Gary Patterson motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

In Other News
1
Arbery death trial dominated by race before it even begins
2
Report: Sudan military to free 4 ministers detained in coup
3
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
4
Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars
5
Uber Q3 loss widens on investment losses, revenue up 72%
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top