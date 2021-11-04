AP Top 25 Podcast: Riley on switching QBs; Week 10 preview

On the latest AP Top 25 Podcast, Riley joins the AP's Ralph Russo to discuss making the move from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams. How does a coach weigh knowing the intricacies of an offense with the ability to make plays outside structure? And is there room to be delicate with the handling of players in college football?

Dennis Dodd of CBS also joins the show to discuss the legacy of Gary Patterson at TCU and who might be next to coach the Horned Frogs.