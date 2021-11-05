dayton-daily-news logo
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A volunteer dressed as Spiderman embraces a child in the Jardim Gramacho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, during a food kit delivery donated by the non-governmental organization "Covid Sem Fome" that works to fight hunger. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A volunteer dressed as Spiderman embraces a child in the Jardim Gramacho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, during a food kit delivery donated by the non-governmental organization "Covid Sem Fome" that works to fight hunger. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: Bruna Prado

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Oct. 28 – Nov. 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A P Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

ExploreAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
A Vodou priestess claiming to be possessed by a Gede spirit treats a sick baby during a ceremony honoring the Haitian Vodou spirit of Baron Samedi and Gede at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday. Nov 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
A Vodou priestess claiming to be possessed by a Gede spirit treats a sick baby during a ceremony honoring the Haitian Vodou spirit of Baron Samedi and Gede at the National Cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday. Nov 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming could melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and increase extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tourists walk on the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming could melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and increase extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A market worker cries over lost merchandise due to a fire in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. San Lorenzo Yellow Firefighters Commander Sergio Villalba said the fire was started by an electric short circuit at a shop. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
A market worker cries over lost merchandise due to a fire in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. San Lorenzo Yellow Firefighters Commander Sergio Villalba said the fire was started by an electric short circuit at a shop. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Credit: Jorge Saenz

A resident is silhouetted inside the courtyard of his home, in the Taquile Island of Puno, Peru, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A resident is silhouetted inside the courtyard of his home, in the Taquile Island of Puno, Peru, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Credit: Martin Mejia

People gather at a gas station in hopes of filling their motorcycles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a national fuel shortage. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
People gather at a gas station in hopes of filling their motorcycles, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a national fuel shortage. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: Matias Delacroix

People help lift a giant kite to be displayed on All Saints Day as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. For the second year the celebration has been reduced amid some restrictions to help curb the spread of the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
People help lift a giant kite to be displayed on All Saints Day as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. For the second year the celebration has been reduced amid some restrictions to help curb the spread of the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Credit: Moises Castillo

Veterinarians intubate a jaguar in preparation for an artificial insemination procedure at the Mata Ciliar Association conservation center, in Jundiai, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. According to the environmental organization, the fertility program intends to develop a reproduction system to be tested on captive jaguars and later bring it to wild felines whose habitats are increasingly under threat from fires and deforestation. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Veterinarians intubate a jaguar in preparation for an artificial insemination procedure at the Mata Ciliar Association conservation center, in Jundiai, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. According to the environmental organization, the fertility program intends to develop a reproduction system to be tested on captive jaguars and later bring it to wild felines whose habitats are increasingly under threat from fires and deforestation. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Credit: Andre Penner

People in Halloween costumes travel on the subway in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
People in Halloween costumes travel on the subway in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Credit: Esteban Felix

Flowers, food offerings and candles adorn a tomb as relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Flowers, food offerings and candles adorn a tomb as relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Credit: Eduardo Verdugo

Contestants perform at the start of Mister Handsome Venezuela, a male beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The pageant took place Saturday after last year's edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Contestants perform at the start of Mister Handsome Venezuela, a male beauty pageant in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The pageant took place Saturday after last year's edition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: Ariana Cubillos

