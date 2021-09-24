AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A Haitian migrant child holds up her stuffed animal so it doesn't get wet as she is carried on the shoulders of a man wading across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, to avoid deportation. More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment at the Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Credit: Felix Marquez