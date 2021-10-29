AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A man who is part of a migrant caravan, sleeps on a bed of rocks on the banks of the in Huixtla River, Chiapas state, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, on a day of rest before continuing their trek across southern Mexico to the U.S. border. Mexico’s strategy had been to contain migrants in the south, far from the U.S. border while allowing them to apply for asylum in Mexico. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Credit: Marco Ugarte