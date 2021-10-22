AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

White scarves representing people who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil cover a field as part of a protest against the government's health policies outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. The scarves will be given to members of the Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Commission who are investigating President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Credit: Eraldo Peres