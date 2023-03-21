Apaches get new chance to argue mine will harm sacred sites

A final decision was not expected Tuesday, and it could be several months before one is issued, Goodrich said.

Apache Stronghold members traveled from Arizona for the hearing, stopping at cities along the way to draw attention to the case. They gathered Monday at a community arts center in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights.

Called Chi’chil Bildagoteel, Oak Flat is dotted with ancient oak groves and traditional plants the Apaches consider essential to their religion.

An environmental impact survey for the project has been pulled back while the U.S. Department of Agriculture has consulted for months with Native American tribes and others about their concerns over Oak Flat. The environmental analysis will have to be republished before a swap of the Tonto National Forest land can go forward.

The land transfer was a last-minute provision included in a must-pass defense bill in 2014. The swap would give the mining company 3.75 square miles (9.71 square kilometers) of national forest land in exchange for eight parcels it owns in other parts of Arizona.

“We respect the legal process and are closely following this case," Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining firms Rio Tinto and BHP, said in a statement on the eve of the hearing. “At the same time, we believe that settled precedent supports the district court’s rejection of Apache Stronghold’s claims.”

“There is significant local support for the Resolution Copper project, and we will continue our efforts to understand and address any concerns that have been raised,” the statement said.

It added that the project has the potential to supply enough copper to meet up to one quarter of U.S. demand, adding up to $1 billion a year to Arizona’s economy and creating thousands of local jobs,

The Poor People’s Campaign, environmental groups and the National Congress of American Indians are among many groups backing Apache Stronghold’s fight.

The Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic has filed a "friend of the court" brief in the case. Stephanie Barclay, director of Notre Dame's Religious Liberty Initiative, will participate in oral arguments.

