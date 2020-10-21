Appeal court judges rule UK deportation policy unlawful

Under the rule, asylum seekers or migrants whose applications failed were told they had three days to make final representations or be flown out of the U.K. at any time in the following three months. The policy, which was meant to prevent last-minute bids to prevent removals, affected thousands of cases.

Medical Justice, the campaign group that brought the legal challenge, argued that the policy posed a “serious threat to the rule of law” because it would be impossible for many migrants to find a lawyer to represent them at such short notice.