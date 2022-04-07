Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawyers for those challenging the mandate had pointed to a recent Supreme Court opinion that the government cannot force private employers to require employee vaccinations.

Twelve of 17 active judges at the 5th Circuit were nominated to the court by Republicans, including six Trump appointees.

Judges Carl Stewart and James Dennis, both nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton, were in the majority. Judge Rhesa Barksdale, a senior judge nominated by President George H.W. Bush, dissented, saying the relief the challengers sought does not fall under the Civil Service Reform Act cited by the administration.

The case marked ideological divides at the appeals court even before Thursday's ruling.

A different panel had refused in February to block Brown's ruling pending the appeal. That panel’s vote was 2-1. There were no reasons given by the majority — Judge Jerry Smith, a President Ronald Reagan nominee, and Don Willett, a Trump nominee.

But there was a lengthy dissent by Judge Stephen Higginson, a nominee of President Barack Obama, who said a single district judge “lacking public health expertise and made unaccountable through life tenure,” should not be able to block the president from ordering the same type of COVID-19 safety measures many private sector CEOs have ordered.

Caption FILE - Protesters gather for a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on Jan. 23, 2022. A federal appeals court on Thursday, April 7, 2022, has upheld President Joe Biden's requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky