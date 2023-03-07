Appeals court restores promoter's lawsuit against FIFA

It added that Relevent's lawsuit alleged that the policy itself violates antitrust laws and its implementation provides direct evidence of collusion among the parties.

The 2nd Circuit rejected arguments by FIFA that it isn't subject to a lawsuit in New York. It said the USSF is FIFA's agent and transactions substantial business on behalf of FIFA in New York.

Relevent had first sued in 2019 over the issue in New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction a the 2018-19 league match between Barcelona and Guayaquil at Miami Gardens.

It later withdrew the state lawsuit and brought the claims to federal court, also in 2019, citing antitrust law.

In 2020, the U.S. Justice Department warned FIFA that a prohibition against staging league matches internationally could violate American antitrust laws.

FIFA, the USSF and Relevent did not immediately comment.

Relevent is represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the lawyer retained by members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team in their wage and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF.

