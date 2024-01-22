Appeals court reverses judge's ruling, orders appointment of independent examiner in FTX bankruptcy

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey denied the trustee's request last February. He agreed with FTX and its official committee of unsecured creditors that an examiner's work would be too costly and would duplicate investigations already under way by FTX's new leadership, the creditors committee and several federal agencies. Dorsey also expressed confidence in John Ray III, who was appointed by FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried as the company's new CEO on the same day the company sought bankruptcy protection.

Bankman-Fried is awaiting sentencing in March after being convicted in November on wire-fraud and conspiracy charges. Several other former FTX executives have pleaded guilty to similar charges. Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried siphoned billions of dollars from customer accounts at FTX into his cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research.

The appeals court reversed Dorsey’s ruling, agreeing with the trustee that the bankruptcy code mandates the appointment of an examiner.

“Sometimes highly complex cases give rise to straightforward issues on appeal,” Judge Luis Felipe Restrepo wrote for the panel. “Such is the case here.”

Restrepo also noted that an examiner is required to make his or her findings public, whereas a debtor or creditors committee conducting an internal investigation has no such obligation.

“The collapse of FTX caused catastrophic losses for its worldwide investors but also raised implications for the evolving and volatile cryptocurrency industry,” the judge wrote, noting that further scrutiny of FTX could alert potential investors to undisclosed credit risks in other cryptocurrency companies.

“In addition to providing much-needed elucidation, the investigation and examiner’s report ensure that the bankruptcy court will have the opportunity to consider the greater public interest when approving the FTX Group’s reorganization plan,” he added.