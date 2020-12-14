Appeals court sends 'Leaving Neverland' fight to arbitration

“In the court’s own words, HBO ‘agreed that it would not make any disparaging remarks concerning Jackson,’” estate attorneys Howard Weitzman and Jonathan Steinsapir said in a statement. “It’s time for HBO to answer for its violation of its obligations to Michael Jackson.”

HBO had argued that the provision was no longer valid because both sides had performed their parts of the agreement. HBO has also more generally defended “Leaving Neverland” as a valid and important piece of documentary journalism.

HBO representative Karen Jones did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the decision.

Jackson's estate and family have said the documentary's allegations are false and came from two men who previously told authorities they were not molested.

In separate cases, Safechuck and Robson sued two corporations created by Jackson over their allegations.

Safechuck's lawsuit was dismissed last month.

“Leaving Neverland” director Dan Reed has been filming the hearings in those cases for a follow-up documentary.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.

