X

Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
A federal appeals court has directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate

A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president's retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The order from the three-judge panel was sealed and none of the parties are mentioned by name.

But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door dispute before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

Last Friday, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if IT can convince a judge that a lawyer's services were used by a client in furtherance of a crime.

In Other News
1
Report: 119K people hurt by riot-control weapons since 2015
2
Macron wants French pension plan implemented by end of year
3
Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike
4
Possible tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
5
Police: 2 school administrators shot at Denver high school
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top