Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify Friday as Epic trial nears end

Cook will be taking the stand as Apple prepares to wrap its case before the two sides make their closing arguments and answer U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' questions about the evidence on Monday. His appearance also will serve as a sort of bookend to the testimony of Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who took the stand for two days during the first two days of trial.

The CEOs' testimony could be a study in contrasts. Cook has emerged as a polished, confident public speaker since inheriting his CEO job nearly a decade ago from Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs. But Sweeney is far more soft spoken, and often had to be asked to speak up during his testimony that at times included statements that seemed to bolster Apple's defense.

Cook will also have the advantage of listening to how Epic's lawyers have been grilling Apple executives who have been taking the stand. That list has included Phil Schiller, Apple's former marketing guru and a Jobs confidant who was on the stand Monday and Tuesday. Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi, took the stand Wednesday to discuss the various ways the company insulates its products from hackers.

The specter of Jobs is likely to be raised while Cook is on the stand, based on Epic's strategy in the so far. Epic lawyers have repeatedly referred back to Jobs' initial predictions that Apple wouldn't make much money from the app store when he unveiled it 13 years ago.

Since then, the app store has become more successful than anyone envisioned and a major contributor to the profit growth that has helped give Apple its current market value of nearly $2.1 trillion. Just how much money Apple makes from the app store has remained a heated point of contention during the trial, although Schiller conceded during his testimony that the Cupertino, California, had pocketed at least $20 billion from it through June 2017, based on calculations from figures publicly released as that time.