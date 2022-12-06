Apple Music offers a chance to sing with your favorites

Some users might want to take the lead on the song and have their stage moment. For others, it could mean getting a vocal assist and singing duet with their favorite artist.

“You’ll be able to adjust the vocals and sing with real-time lyrics in multiple views and on all of our platforms. So, it’s all integrated into the lyrics experience and it’s pretty magical and super fun,” said Newman.

Apple Music is also supplying over 50 playlists that range from genres like pop and country to a decade roam and different themes.

Apple Music Sing will be available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV models later this month.

The streamer has also made Apple Music Replay ready this year. The feature lets users see and hear charts of their favorite songs, albums, artists and playlists from the past year as well as total minutes on the service. One new feature is that superfans can discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

Apple Music had a big 2022 itself, hitting a milestone in October when it notched its 100 millionth song on the streaming service. That's more than YouTube Music's 80 million songs, Spotify's 82 million tracks and podcasts and Amazon Music's 90 million songs.

