Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue of $92.91 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

For the current, fiscal third quarter, Apple said it expects revenue performance to be “similar” to the second quarter. Analysts are forecasting $84.5 billion, which is well below what Apple is suggesting.

Apple said iPhone sales brought in $51.33 billion in revenue in the first quarter. Analysts expected a more modest $48.66 billion. Revenue in its key services division was $20.91 billion, slightly above Wall Street's estimates of $20.66 billion.

CEO Tim Cook said in a conference call that Apple is seeing “ongoing challenges" related to the broader economic environment but the company continues to “manage for the long term.”

Unlike many of its tech industry peers, Apple hasn't signaled any intention to resort to mass layoffs. Industry giants such as Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have announced plans to jettison tens of thousands of employees in recent months as they adjust to revenue slowdowns or downturns caused by people's lessening dependence on the digital realm as pandemic restrictions have eased.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Apple delivered a “LeBron-like March,” referring to the basketball star LeBron James.

“The iPhone beat was front and center,” Ives said, adding that it's a clear indication that the company is continuing to gain market share in China.

The company said its board also approved a $90 billion share buyback program and raised its regular quarterly dividend by 4% to 24 cents a share.

Apple's shares climbed about 2% in after-hours trading.