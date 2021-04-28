Apple profit soars in latest quarter on higher iPhone sales

Apple’s other products and services — it has music and TV streaming services, just announced a new key- and backpack-tracking device called AirTags, and computers and tablets — are also growing. Mac sales soared 70% to $9.1 billion, and iPad sales climbed 79% to $7.8 billion.

The company’s steadily expanding services division generated revenue of $16.9 billion during the quarter, up 27%. That division includes 15% to 30% commissions that Apple collects from most paid transactions completed with iPhone apps. Regulators in different countries are scrutinizing how Apple extracts payments through the App Store.

The issue will be the focal point of a federal court trial scheduled to start May 3. Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, will try to prove its contention that Apple has turned its app store into a weapon for shaking down smaller companies for unconscionably high fees to boost its own already huge profits.

Apple insists its fees are reasonable in light of its massive investment in the iPhone and that its “walled garden” approach helps protect the security of its customers and their devices.

The company also announced $90 billion more for stock buybacks and raised its dividend 7%.

The stock rose 3% in aftermarket trading Wednesday.