Apple to halt sales of its newest watches in US over patent dispute

The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct. 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the U.S. through Christmas. But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Monday statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.

The disruption will likely cost Apple about $300-400 million in holiday-season sales, estimated Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. That's a relative drop in the bucket for Apple, given analysts are expecting Apple to generate nearly $120 billion in sales during the October-December period that includes the holiday shopping season.

The sales suspension on the two Apple Watch models “doesn't move the needle much for the company, but still it couldn't have come at a worse possible time,” Ives said.

Apple's stock so far hasn't been significantly affected by the announced sales suspension on the two watch models, leaving the shares near their record high reached last week.

If the ITC's sales ban isn't overturned, Apple pledged to “take all measures” to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen aren't affected by the ITC order.

This isn't the first patent roadblock the Apple Watch has run into as it increasingly morphs into a health-management device. Last year, the ITC ruled that Apple had infringed on the wearable EKG technology of AliveCor — a decision the Biden administration declined to overturn. That dispute hasn't directly affected Apple Watch sales yet because another regulatory body had ruled that AliveCor's technology isn't patentable. The legal tussle on that issue is still ongoing.

The patent headaches facing Apple as it tries to infuse more medical technology into its watch models makes it increasingly likely the company will either have to start working out licensing deals or simply acquiring startups specializing in the field, Ives predicted.