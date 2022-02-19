Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62

The 6-foot-1 guard dominated down the stretch, creating open shots for teammates and hitting a huge 3-pointer with about 4 minutes to play.

Jabari Smith scored 28 points to lead Auburn. K.D. Johnson chipped in 12, and Walker Kessler added 11.

The Tigers were hoping to end a 13-game skid in the O’Connell Center, a losing streak that started shortly after former Florida coach Billy Donovan arrived in Gainesville. Auburn’s last win in the O’Dome came in February 1996, one month before the Gators hired Donovan.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s team used a solid second half – its opening 20 minutes were close to abysmal – to take control. The Tigers put together a 21-4 run that spanned halftime, turning an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead. Smith was huge during the spurt, contributing two 3-pointers, a three-point play, a jumper, two free throws and a blocked shot.

The Gators missed all 10 shots during an 8 ½-minute span in which Auburn was closing the gap and building its lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Auburn likely will drop a few more spots in the next AP college basketball poll, which will be released Monday.

NBA SIGHTING

Former Florida guard and current Oklahoma City backup Tre Mann sat courtside for the game. Mann averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game as a sophomore for the Gators last season. The Thunder selected him 18th overall in last year’s NBA draft.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Despite losing for the second time in four games – both on the road – the Tigers are still the best team in the SEC and likely will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They clearly need to get more consistent play from their backcourt.

Florida: The Gators needed a victory like this to improve their chances of making a fifth straight NCAA Tournament. They had lost two in a row.

UP NEXT

Auburn hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday night. The Tigers won the first meeting between the teams, 80-71 in mid-January.

Florida hosts No. 23 Arkansas on Tuesday night. The Razorbacks have won six straight at home entering Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl hollers at his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Credit: Alan Youngblood

Caption Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) tries to block Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Credit: Alan Youngblood

Caption Florida guard Niels Lane (44) keeps the ball away from Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Credit: Alan Youngblood

Caption Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) goes up for the basket against Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Credit: Alan Youngblood

Caption Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) collides with Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Credit: Alan Youngblood

Caption Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) tries to shoot around Florida guard Niels Lane (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood) Credit: Alan Youngblood