Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

"I don't think we’re cutting it close," said NASA's Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for exploration systems. "We’re just taking it a step at a time.”

This would be the third launch attempt for the Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Fuel leaks and other technical problems scrapped the first two tries.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket can withstand gusts of 85 mph (137 kph) at the pad, but only 46 mph (74 kph) once it's on the move.

