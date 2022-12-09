Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia for Chinese leader Xi's visit

Xi's visit comes as China relies on the Gulf Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, for billions of dollars in crude oil imports to power his country's economy. While the U.S. still maintains bases across the region and stations tens of thousands of troops, Gulf Arab nations feel Washington's attention has shifted elsewhere after the end of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

They also want to maintain relations with China even as U.S. officials believe they face a growing threat from China in Asia and Russia as Moscow wages its monthslong war on Ukraine.

During Xi's visit, Saudi officials have said deals had been signed between Riyadh and Beijing, including some involving Chinese technology company Huawei on cloud-computing, data centers and other high-tech ventures. The U.S. has already has warned its Gulf Arab allies about working with Huawei over spying concerns.

Xi and King Salman also agreed to hold meetings between the two countries’ leaders every two years, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency reported that Xi met Thursday with Sudanese military leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan after a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover there last year. However, no timeline has been set and the deal sparked renewed protests Thursday in the country.

Xi separately met Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as well in Riyadh.

On Friday, Xi held one-on-one meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied, as well as Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Sheikh Tamim of Qatar.

