Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal

“No one ever asked (Shekter Smith) for her story,” Stark said.

“Politics and the need for a public scapegoat helps explain why Shekter Smith might have been terminated when so many others who were directly involved and actually did make” decisions in Flint were not, Stark said.

He ordered $166,053 in back pay and $25,827 in retirement compensation. The state agency, which now is known as the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, declined to comment but said an appeal was being considered.

In 2014-15, Flint's water was drawn from the Flint River, a money-saving decision that was made by state-appointed managers who were running the poor city. The highly corrosive water wasn't properly treated before it flowed through aging pipes to roughly 100,000 residents, causing lead to leach from old pipes. The catastrophe in the majority-Black city has been described as environmental racism.

In 2016, a task force appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, said the environmental agency misapplied lead-and-copper rules in Flint and “caused this crisis to happen.”

After her dismissal, Shekter Smith was charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty, and put on notice that an involuntary manslaughter charge would be pursued because bacteria in the water were linked to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

But charges were dropped in 2019 in exchange for a no-contest plea to an obscure misdemeanor that didn't result in any jail time. The case was erased after a year, under a deal with special prosecutor Todd Flood.