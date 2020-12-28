Arbitrator rules that FAA chief aided retaliation case

“Not a single witness questioned her flying acumen,” Morris wrote in a decision running more than 100 pages. Instead, he said, the evidence suggests Delta manipulated its process “to achieve a desired outcome."

Petitt asked for $30 million in punitive damages, but the judge said he has no power to grant that. He said $500,000 for lost wages and Petitt’s damaged career is warranted.

The administrative law judge said two other Delta officials, Jim Graham, who was then Dickson's deputy in flight operations, and attorney Christopher Puckett were “the two key actors" in subjecting Petitt to the evaluation and picking a doctor inclined to find her unfit to fly.

But, the judge said, Dickson knew about and approved the punitive measures against Petitt.

Dickson's role came to light in July 2019 as Congress considered his nomination by President Donald Trump to head the FAA. Lawmakers complained that Dickson failed to disclose his involvement in the case even though he had given a seven-hour deposition in the case a few months earlier.

The matter complicated but did not derail the nomination. The Senate voted 52-40 to confirm Dickson, with Democrats casting all the votes against him.

Dickson, a former pilot, was Delta’s senior vice president of flight operations when Petitt raised her concerns. The job made him responsible for pilot training and scheduling.

Dickson said in his deposition that Petitt “raised some important issues,” but he disputed her claim that Delta pressured pilots to fly when tired. Dickson said the psychiatric referral was “a sound course of action" based on comments Petitt made to Delta officials “and behavior she exhibited, which raised legitimate questions about her fitness to fly.”

Independent doctors later cleared Petitt. A Mayo Clinic doctor said, “the evidence does not support presence of a psychiatric diagnosis but does support an organizational/corporate effort to remove this pilot from the rolls.”

Delta's hand-picked doctor determined that Petitt suffered from bipolar disorder, which barred her from flying for an airline. After outside doctors cleared her, she returned to flying and is currently a first officer, or co-pilot, for the Atlanta-based airline.

A Delta spokesman said the airline denies Petitt's claims “that anyone at Delta retaliated against her because she raised safety concerns.” The spokesman said her objections were “carefully investigated.”

“We disagree with the administrative law judge’s ruling and intend to appeal,” said the spokesman, Anthony Black.

A spokeswoman for Petitt’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.