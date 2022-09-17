Architect Vlado Milunić dies at 81; linked to Prague icon

Havel is said to have been the first who talked to Milunić about making an architectural study for a possible arts center on the plot. In 1992, the Dutch company Nationale Nederlanden acquired it, seeking to build an office building ,and Milunić approached Gehry to participate. He agreed.

Their nine-story project was completed in 1996 and was named among “The Best Design of 1996” by Time magazine.

The unusual architecture initially caused some controversy, with critics saying it didn’t fit its historical surroundings. But such arguments gradually disappeared and the building became a must-seen site for tourists alongside Prague's historical landmarks like the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle.

Born on March 3, 1941, in Zagreb, Milunić lived in Prague with his family since he was 16. He studied architecture at the Czech Technical University where he later became a lecturer. In the late 1960s, he spent three years in Paris on internships.

Among his other projects, the architect is known for an apartment complex and several retirement homes in the Czech capital as well as well a day-care center for disabled children in the city of Ceske Budejovice.