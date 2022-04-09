Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2

Mitch Keller (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings.

Arenado singled home Paul Goldschmidt to make it 2-all in the third. DeJong homered later in the inning.

Corey Dickerson, making his Cardinals debut, singled home Arenado in the fifth.

Arenado added an RBI double in the sixth.

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Schumaker, formerly a popular player with the Cardinals, is in his first season on the St. Louis staff after four years with San Diego. He challenged a call at second base by umpire Dan Merzel, who had ruled Dylan Carlson came off the bag while trying to steal second in the first inning. Schumaker won the challenge as the call was overturned.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton successfully challenged first base umpire Mike Muchlinski’s ruling that Roberto Pérez was called out returning to the bag after Kevin Newman lined out to McFarland in the sixth inning.

SHOWTIME

Pirates rookie Diego Castillo stroked his first major league hit when he doubled off McFarland in the sixth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Placed RHP Duane Underwood, Jr. (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday and recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. Underwood departed Thursday’s game after throwing 10 pitches. ... 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game with cramping in his right forearm.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (3-7, 5.35 ERA in 2021) has allowed seven runs in five innings over two appearances against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (14-7, 3.82 ERA in 2021) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 as he makes his debut for St. Louis.

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas pauses in the dugout after working during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter catches a popup by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) is safe at second ahead of the tag from Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter for a stolen base during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Cole Tucker is unable to hang on to a fly ball hit for a double by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas is seen in the dugout after being removed during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas reacts as he walks off the field after working during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson