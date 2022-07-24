BreakingNews
Reports of Clark County officer-involved shooting draw large police response
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

National League's Paul Goldschmidt, of the St. Louis Cardinals, connects for a solo home run off American League pitcher Shane McClanahan, of the Tampa Bay Rays, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Combined ShapeCaption
National League's Paul Goldschmidt, of the St. Louis Cardinals, connects for a solo home run off American League pitcher Shane McClanahan, of the Tampa Bay Rays, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won’t travel to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccination

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games.

Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Arenado, Goldschmidt and Romine will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

Goldschmidt currently leads the Cardinals in most offensive categories, including batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and hits (116). Arenado has 102 hits, 18 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Romine joined the Cardinals earlier this season as backup for the injured Yadier Molina, who is expected to rejoin the team next month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

In Other News
1
Northeast US swelters under 'extremely oppressive' heat
2
California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite
3
Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID
4
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
5
Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top