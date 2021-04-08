Arenado's late HR lifts Cards over Brewers in home debut

Giovanny Gallegos (2-0) gave the Cardinals their third straight inning of hitless relief, following Ryan Helsley and Andrew Miller.

Alex Reyes finished the six-hitter for his third save, allowing a leadoff single to Omar Narváez in the ninth and stranding him at third when Daniel Robertson hit a game-ending flyout.

Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes gave up one hit in six scoreless innings, struck out nine and walked none.

Travis Shaw had three hits for Milwaukee.

Keston Hiura doubled leading off the third to break an 0-for-20 slide that started the season and scored when Wainwright’s pickoff attempt sailed into centerfield and Dylan Carlson, who overran the ball on a play scored a double error.

Tyler O’Neill had a tying infield single off Eric Yardley in the seventh.

HOME AGAIN

Milwaukee INF Kolten Wong received a standing ovation leading off the game. Wong spent eight years with the Cardinals before St. Louis declined his option last fall. He became a free agent and signed with the Brewers.

ROLEN TO NOLAN

Former St. Louis third baseman Scott Rolen threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Arenado. Rolen spent 17 seasons in the major leagues, including 2002-2007 with the Cardinals.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: RHP Justin Topa was been moved to the 60-day IL with elbow discomfort.

Cardinals: INF Paul Goldschmidt was held out of Thursday’s game due to lower back tightness. The team said it was a precautionary measure.

UP NEXT:

St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez (0-1, 7.20) will face RHP Adrian Houser (0-1, 3.60) in the second of the three-game series on Saturday. Martinez, who will be making his 125th career start, is 6-5 with a 2.23 ERA in 15 starts against the Brewers. Houser has allowed 11 runs in 17 1/3 innings against St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, top, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Drew Rasmussen (43) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, right, is congratulated by teammate Austin Dean after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes (29) and catcher Yadier Molina (4) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson