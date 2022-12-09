Argentina and Netherlands goes to extra time at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2.
___
Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Credit: Ariel Schalit
Credit: Ariel Schalit
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Credit: Natacha Pisarenko
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Hassan Ammar
Credit: Hassan Ammar
Credit: Ricardo Mazalan
Credit: Ricardo Mazalan
In Other News