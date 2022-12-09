dayton-daily-news logo
Argentina and Netherlands goes to extra time at World Cup

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score at 2-2.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

