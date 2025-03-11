Breaking: Ohio Supreme Court sides with judges who threw out criminal charges against Trump, Vance over Haitian claims

Argentina puts 7 of Maradona’s healthcare professionals on trial

An Argentine court has started its trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona at age 60
Neurologist Leopoldo Luque, who served as Diego Maradona's doctor, stands in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team who treated the late soccer star in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Neurologist Leopoldo Luque, who served as Diego Maradona's doctor, stands in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team who treated the late soccer star in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
3 hours ago
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — An Argentine court started on Tuesday its trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer great Diego Maradona, at age 60.

Maradona was under the care of those professionals when he had a cardiac arrest in a house outside Buenos Aires on Nov. 25, 2020.

Three judges will decide whether those charged, including a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist and several medical staffers, are guilty of manslaughter. The maximum jail time for those sentenced is 25 years.

The tearful family of the 1986 World Cup winner were present at the courtroom. Maradona’s oldest daughters, Dalma and Giannina, sat in the front row near Verónica Ojeda, former partner of the footballer, and Jana, another of his daughters.

Minutes before the start of the trial, Ojeda shared a video on social media of Maradona's son Diego Fernando wearing a T-shirt with the face of the football star, and the word “justice.”

The spotlight is on neurosurgeon Leonardo Luque, Maradona's personal physician for the last four years of his life. He performed surgery to remove a blood clot from the former footballer's brain just weeks before his death.

Six other professionals will be on trial. Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who prescribed the medication that Maradona took until the time of his death, psychologist Carlos Díaz, Nancy Forlini, a coordinator of the medical company hired for Maradona's care during his hospitalization, Mariano Perroni, a representative of the company that rendered nursing service, doctor Pedro Di Spagna, who monitored his treatment, and nurse Ricardo Almirón.

Nurse Gisela Madrid, who was also indicted, will be tried by a jury later this year.

Psychiatrist Nancy Forlini arrives for a court hearing in the trial charging the medical team that treated late soccer star Diego Maradona with alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov arrives for a court hearing on the trial charging the medical team that treated late soccer star Diego Maradona with homicide by negligence in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona covers a wall in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Yanina Maradona, daughter of late soccer star Diego Maradona, sits in court on the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated her father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Veronica Ojeda, ex-partner of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrives at court for the first day of a trial for alleged homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated Maradona, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Fans of the late soccer star Diego Maradona hold a banner that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dalma and Yanina Maradona, daughters of late soccer star Diego Maradona, arrive at court on the first day of a trial for homicide by negligence against the medical team that treated their father, in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A sculpture of late soccer star Diego Maradona stands on the terrace of a bar in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Construction workers stand by a mural of late soccer star Diego Maradona at the stadium of the Argentinos Juniors soccer club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A fan of the late soccer star Diego Maradona holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Justice for God" outside the court where members of the medical team that treated Maradona go on trial for alleged homicide by negligence in San Isidro on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

