Argentina reaches Copa America semifinals, beats Ecuador 4-2 on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw

Liisandro Martínez gave the Albiceleste a 35th-minute lead, but Kevin Rodríguez tied the score in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Ecuador’s Enner Valencia had put a penalty kick off a post in the 62nd minute after a hand ball by Rodrigo De Paul.

Seeking its third straight major title, Argentina advanced to the semifinals for the fifth straight Copa America and will play Venezuela or Canada on Tuesday at East Rutherford, New Jersey. Argentina is looking to win a record Copa America championship.

With Argentina going first in the shootout, Messi tried a Panenka and hit the crossbar.,

Martínez, the goalkeeper in Argentina's shootout win over France in the 2022 World Cup final, saved shootout kicks by Ángel Mena and Alan Minda.

Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister converted to put Argentina ahead 2-0, and John Yeboah made Ecuador's third attempt.

Gonzalo Montiel gave Argentina a 3-1 lead, Jordy Caicedo converted to keep Ecuador alive and Otamendi got the winner.

Liisandro Martínez put Argentina ahead in the 35th minute with a header after Mac Allister headed on Messi’s corner kick.

Rodríguez scored when he headed in John Yeboah’s cross.

Messi, who did not play in Argentina’s last group stage match against Peru due to a leg injury he sustained June 25 against Chile, got a loud ovation when he entered the field 45 minutes before kickoff.

___

___

