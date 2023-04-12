Ariana DeBose to host Tony Awards for a consecutive year

“A Strange Loop” took the best new musical crown at the last Tony Awards. Joaquina Kalukango won for best leading actress in a musical, and Myles Frost moonwalked away with the award for best lead actor in a musical for playing Michael Jackson.

At that Tonys, DeBose broached the subject of diversity and representation on Broadway, saying it was becoming “more reflective of the community that adores it.” She noted the season was full of Black creative voices both on and offstage, and that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for the great Black performers James Earl Jones and Lena Horne. And she quipped that she sees the phrase “The Great White Way,” as Broadway has long been called, to be a nickname — “as opposed to a how-to guide.”

She received some backlash on social media after performing an original rap in honor of the female nominees at the Feb. 19 BAFTA Awards show in London. Her performance mixed a high-energy medley of Eurythmics' "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves" and Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" with a rap number that named-checked famous actors like Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"I had a blast,” she said later.

