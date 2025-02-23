Arizona apologizes for 'unacceptable chant' from fans at end of basketball loss to BYU

“Following tonight’s men’s basketball game, it was brought to our attention that an unacceptable chant occurred,” athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois said in a statement.

“On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The chant is not reflective of who we are and should not have happened.”

Richie Saunders scored 23 points, including two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, to give BYU the road victory at No. 19 Arizona.

It was the Cougars' fourth win in a row and second consecutive over a ranked opponent, following a 91-57 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday.

