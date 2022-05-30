Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney's death was a “tragic loss.”