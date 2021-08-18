Arizona county seeks reimbursement for new voting machines

Election experts say the election review is beset by problems including inconsistent and unreliable procedures, in addition to the biased funders and workers. They say the 2020 election was secure, and thorough reviews have found it was not influenced by fraud.

The county's demand for payment was in a notice of claim, a necessary precursor to a lawsuit.

The Republican supervisors said they were taking the action reluctantly, emphasizing that they were not filing a lawsuit but preserving their right to do so.

“We all know that government suing government never plays out well,” said GOP Supervisor Steve Chucri. “And who loses? The taxpayers.”

Republican Senate President Karen Fann agreed in April that the Senate would cover costs that Maricopa County incurred from relinquishing its control of the machines. On Wednesday, however, she said the machines weren't damaged or tampered with, suggesting she views the replacement as unnecessary.

“This is yet another publicity stunt by Maricopa County,” Fann said in a statement.