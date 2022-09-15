Arizona GOP candidates appeal ruling against hand counts

Lake and Finchem won their GOP primaries after aggressively promoting the narrative that the 2020 election was marred by fraud or widespread irregularities.

Their lawsuit relied in part on testimony from Donald Trump supporters who led a discredited review of the election in Maricopa County, including Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, who oversaw the effort described by supporters as a "forensic audit."

Finchem did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lake's campaign attorney, Timothy La Sota, said the appeal was needed.

“We are appealing because it is absolutely critical that we have a vote counting process that gives the public complete confidence in the process,” La Sota said in a statement.

Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. Trump's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges he appointed. A hand recount led by Cyber Ninjas in Maricopa County found no proof of a stolen election and concluded President Joe Biden's margin of victory was larger than the official count.

Election administrators testified that hand counting dozens of races on millions of Arizona ballots would require an extraordinary amount of time, space and manpower, and would be less accurate. They said extensive reviews have confirmed that vote-counting machines in Maricopa County are accurate, not connected to the internet and haven’t been hacked.

FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. A federal judge refused Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by Lake and Republican nominee for secretary of state Mark Finchem, based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

FILE - Rep. Mark Finchem, of Arizona, speaks during an election rally in Richmond, Va., on Oct. 13, 2021. A federal judge refused Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor, Kari Lake, and secretary of state, Finchem, based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)