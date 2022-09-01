Arizona Gov. Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment

“Both Arizona and Taiwan are global semiconductor leaders and it is in this industry where our partnership is the greatest. (The investment) has elevated the potential of what’s possible between Arizona and Taiwan," the governor said.

Neither Tsai or Ducey directly mentioned China, although in her remarks, the president indicated current events were driving expanded economic links between the sides.

“In the face of authoritarian expansionism and the economic challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries," Tsai said.

“This would help build more secure and more resilient supply chains. We look forward to jointly producing democracy chips to safeguard the interests of our democratic partners and create greater prosperity," she said.

Close links between Taiwan and Arizona date back to the state's former senators Barry Goldwater and John McCain, conservatives who were strongly critical of Beijing.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan early last month made her the highest-ranking American official to visit in 25 years, prompting China to launch missiles over the island and send ships and planes across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. recently sent a pair of missile cruisers through the 180 kilometer (110 mile)-wide strait in a rejection of Chinese protests. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations, the U.S. remains Taiwan's main source of political and military support and federal law requires it to ensure the island has the ability to defend itself against Chinese threats.