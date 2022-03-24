Arizona Legislature OKs ban on gender-reassignment surgery

Supporters of the bill said it would prevent children from making permanent decisions that they might later come to regret. Republican Rep. John Kavanagh compared the vote to the Legislature's unanimous decision in years past to ban genital mutilation.

“We should stand the same way today because this is mutilation of children,” Kavanagh said. "It is irreversible. It is horrific.”

Critics said the decision should be left to parents, their children and the health care team caring for them. They said surgeries are only performed after extensive care and therapy.

“We’re talking about our kids, who are already going to be taking the proper steps with their parents to be able to be who they are,” said Democratic Rep. Andres Cano.

Meanwhile, the Arizona House was nearing a vote on a bill to restrict the participation in girls sports by trans athletes.

GOP supporters said blocking transgender players from girls sports teams would protect the integrity of women’s sports, fearing that trans athletes would have an advantage. Many point to the transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, who won an individual title at the NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championship last week.

Until two years ago, no state had passed a law regulating gender-designated youth sports.

But the issue has become front-and-center in Republican-led statehouses since Idaho lawmakers passed the nation’s first sports participation law in 2020. It’s now blocked in court, along with another in West Virginia.