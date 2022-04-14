Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer

Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The freezer was at a home where Turland previously lived in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.

The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning."